You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blood drive planned at Bulldog Park
urgent

Blood drive planned at Bulldog Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive planned at Bulldog Park

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois will be at Bulldog Park — 183 S. West St., Crown Point — in the second-floor conference room facilitating donations, according to a news release.

 Kale Wilk

CROWN POINT — To help address a need for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic, Franciscan Health is teaming up with the city to host a blood drive.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday , Versiti Blood Center of Illinois will be at Bulldog Park — 183 S. West St., Crown Point — in the second-floor conference room facilitating donations, according to a news release.

All donations will go to more than 70 hospitals across Indiana and Illinois.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/IL or by call 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choose a preferred time.

Identification is required, and donors must wear a mask, the release states.

Along with the blood drive, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be accepting non-perishable food items.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers Detect Mysterious Signal From 500 Million Light Years Away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts