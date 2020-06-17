Blood drive planned at Bulldog Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — To help address a need for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic, Franciscan Health is teaming up with the city to host a blood drive.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday , Versiti Blood Center of Illinois will be at Bulldog Park — 183 S. West St., Crown Point — in the second-floor conference room facilitating donations, according to a news release.

All donations will go to more than 70 hospitals across Indiana and Illinois.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/IL or by call 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choose a preferred time.

Identification is required, and donors must wear a mask, the release states.

Along with the blood drive, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be accepting non-perishable food items.

