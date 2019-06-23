Listen to some of the best traditional blues artists and enjoy mouth-watering BBQ at the annual Broad Street Blues & BBQ Festival on June 28-30. Performances by Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Momma, Susan Williams Band, Billy Branch and Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials among others. Friday and Saturday evenings will feature fireworks. Blues & BBQ Festival is free and open to all ages, see a full lineup at griffith.in.gov.
Summer Night at Gibson Woods
Spend the evening exploring Gibson Woods - stop in the bird room to learn something new or enjoy a hike along the trail. Summer Nights is held on June 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. Gibson Woods is located at 6201 Parrish Ave. in Hammond.
AmeriCAN Beer Fest & Fireworks Night
Catch a RailCats game this summer! Enjoy AmeriCAN Beer Fest at the June 28 game as the RailCats play the Kansas City T-Bones or enjoy the Kickoff to the 4th of July with a game on June 29 where they face off again against the T-Bones. Tickets start at $8/person and can be purchased at railcatsbaseball.com or at the U.S. Steel Yard Box Office.
BARK Ranger Hike
Bring your furry friend along for a BARK Ranger hike at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education. Visitors (and their pets) will learn how to responsibly enjoy the National Park. Participating dogs will receive a free BARK Ranger dog tag. Stop by the center on June 29 for this special activity from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 7-85 N. Lake Street, Gary. Visit nps.gov/indu for details.
Freddy Fossil's Dino Show
Bring the kids to enjoy Freddy Fossil, the paleontologist with his life-like dinosaur puppets and collection of fossils. This free show will be held on June 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Sheridan Plaza in Whiting. Learn more at whitingevents.com.
Valparaiso Art Festival
The Valparaiso Art Festival will showcase the talents of more than 80 juried artists and artisans from across the country on June 29-30. Visit downtown Valparaiso at Indiana Avenue and Lafayette Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Visit valparaisoevents.com.
Jacyceefest
The annual tradition is back in Hobart. Enjoy music from Nawty, Highnoon, The Steepwater Band and more at this year's event on June 28-July 3 at the Brickie Bowl. Follow Jayceefest on Facebook for updates.