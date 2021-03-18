 Skip to main content
Blustery winds likely in NWI as flood advisory remains in effect
Blustery winds likely in NWI as flood advisory remains in effect

Forecasters are now warning of hazardous winds, on top of rain or snow and possible flooding through the latter part of the week.

Northeast winds will blow through the Region at speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible, the National Weather Service predicted.

Strong winds will likely last through Thursday for the Chicago metro area.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory for all five Northwest Indiana counties and surrounding areas.

A majority of counties in both Indiana and Illinois were a wind advisory Thursday, the NWS' warnings map showed.

Locally, the advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and tentatively was set to expire 7 p.m. Thursday evening for all NWI counties except LaPorte County, which will remain under an advisory until about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Parts of Northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois are also at risk of minor flooding through early Friday, the NWS reported.

Forecasters expect waves to reach heights of 8 to 13 feet, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas near the lakefront.

At-risk areas include parks, trails and parking lots along the immediate lakeshore.

The NWS previously issued a lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois.

For Lake County, Indiana and the affected Illinois counties, the advisory goes went into effect 4 a.m. Thursday and was tentatively set to expire 11 a.m. Friday.

In Porter County, the advisory will last from 10 a.m. Thursday until about 7 a.m. Friday.

Experts also warned that strong winds moving across Lake Michigan would create dangerous conditions for boaters.

Northeast winds could reach speeds of 40 knots, or 46 mph, and cause waves to reach up to 13 feet high, or even 17 feet at times.

A gale warning remains in effect until about 4 a.m. Friday.

Strong winds on the lake pose the risk of capsizing or damaging vessels or reducing boaters' visibility.

People are urged to avoid navigating the lake while advisories are in effect. Those already traveling should alter their course, seek safe harbor or secure their boat until conditions clear.

Residents living on or near the shore should remove any outdoor property that could be damaged or swept away by rising water levels and should avoid driving through flooded roadways, NWS said.

