Blustery winds likely in NWI as flood advisory remains in effect

Forecasters are now warning of hazardous winds, on top of rain or snow and possible flooding through the latter part of the week.

Northeast winds will blow through the Region at speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible, the National Weather Service predicted.

Strong winds will likely last through Thursday for the Chicago metro area.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory for all five Northwest Indiana counties and surrounding areas.

A majority of counties in both Indiana and Illinois were a wind advisory Thursday, the NWS' warnings map showed.

Locally, the advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and tentatively was set to expire 7 p.m. Thursday evening for all NWI counties except LaPorte County, which will remain under an advisory until about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Parts of Northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois are also at risk of minor flooding through early Friday, the NWS reported.

Forecasters expect waves to reach heights of 8 to 13 feet, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas near the lakefront.

At-risk areas include parks, trails and parking lots along the immediate lakeshore.