CROWN POINT — Contracts for underground utility work will be awarded during the first Board of Works meeting of the new year, Mayor David Uran said.
Earlier this month, nine contractors tossed their hats in the ring to be considered for the project, which will be done during the winter.
Bids include, Rex Construction, $906,985; LGS Plumbing, $767,049; Gough, $659,678; Ge Marshall, $734,453.04; Grimmer Construction, $870,870; Gatlin Plumbing & Heating, $782,782; Austgen Equipment, $749,234; Dyer Construction, $790,281.61; and Woodruff & Sons, $879,472.88.
The underground utility work is just the beginning for the 109th Avenue project, which will take between one and two years, Uran said. All local road construction should be complete within 18 months, he added.
Work will be broken up into four phases and includes installing roundabouts on Mississippi and Iowa Street.
Uran told The Times on Wednesday the board will make a bid recommendation during its Jan. 8 meeting.