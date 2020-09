Bob Evans burglar strikes overnight, police seek identity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — After a man in a construction vest allegedly burglarized a Bob Evans, police are asking the public’s help in identifying him.

At 1:41 a.m. Aug. 27 a man broke into Bob Evans at 1446 E. 82nd Ave. in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

Police did not disclose what the suspect stole from the restaurant, which is known for its country-style breakfasts.

The man is described as African American with white and gray hair, police said. He was wearing camo-colored pants, a white t-shirt, a construction vest, white shoes and a white or grey hat.

Police asked with information is asked to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, extension 349, or email avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

