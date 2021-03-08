Body cameras, new ambulance, ShotSpotter upgrades are among Calumet City's recent public safety upgrades

"Ten years ago, most police officers weren't receptive to body cameras," he said. "As you get to see the usefulness of body cams, most officers have taken to it.

"Body cams protect the citizens as well as police. It's a piece of transparency most police experts say is needed."

Fletcher said the ShotSpotter upgrades already are paying off.

"We've made gun arrests just from being in the right place at the right time, from ShotSpotter giving us the precise location," he said.

Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said she and the City Council have prioritized spending on public safety upgrades even in the midst of a pandemic.

"We worked really hard to keep our fiscal house in order," she said. "We were able to utilize grants (and) drug forfeiture money is a big help to us."

She noted that revenue from ambulance fees is earmarked for fire department improvements.

And city officials noted that the money doesn't just go to gadgets.

The city hired six firefighters last year, allowing for staffing levels to a total of 16 firefighters and paramedics on each of the three shifts. Also hired were two more dispatchers to make that department fully staffed.