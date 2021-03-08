Body cameras, new ambulance, ShotSpotter upgrades are among Calumet City's recent public safety upgrades

CALUMET CITY — Christopher Fletcher remembers when paperwork lived up to its name for police officers.
Fletcher, now the chief of police in Calumet City, got his start in the profession in Chicago in 1986.
Those were the days of contact cards, which detailed officers' interactions with the public.
"You run into a person, write their name and information down, put (the cards) in a pile," Fletcher said. "Hopefully, it's alphabetized. You know, I'm looking for a guy named Johnny, (around) 79th and Halsted (streets).
"We'd have to look through thousands and thousands of cards."
Now, thanks to Calumet City's ongoing public safety spending, officers can have access to that kind of information in seconds through upgraded in-car computers and record-keeping technology.
City officials say more than $2 million was spent last year in public safety upgrades for the police and fire departments as well as the 911 emergency system.
Some of the highlights include:
• The purchase of 70 body cameras for police officers at a cost of more than $338,000. The cameras are the same type used by Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's officers. They feature cloud-based storage as well as the capability to send footage directly to the Cook County State's Attorney's office;
• More than $62,000 in upgrades to in-car cameras for police vehicles that automatically tag video to the appropriate case file;
• More than $200,000 in enhancements to ShotSpotter technology;
• A new ambulance, replacing one that was 11 years old, for $294,000;
• Around $155,000 in upgrades for radio communications between the fire stations, vehicles and dispatchers;
• The installation of AutoPulse technology in three ambulances, providing continuous compressions for patients in cardiac arrest, freeing up paramedics to deal with other issues;
• The introduction of Rapid SOS, which sends real-time emergency data directly to 911 dispatchers, including tracking callers' phones to within 3 meters.
Fletcher appreciates the upgrades, and the willingness of city government to find ways to get them.
"We've been so fortunate to be able to obtain these expenditures for technology," Fletcher said. "Even in this pandemic, we have to keep up.
"Technology has changed so much in the last 10 years. Criminals are getting smarter as well."
Fletcher is a strong supporter of the body cameras, which will be rolling out soon. He noted the shift in opinion from the law enforcement perspective.
"Ten years ago, most police officers weren't receptive to body cameras," he said. "As you get to see the usefulness of body cams, most officers have taken to it.
"Body cams protect the citizens as well as police. It's a piece of transparency most police experts say is needed."
Fletcher said the ShotSpotter upgrades already are paying off.
"We've made gun arrests just from being in the right place at the right time, from ShotSpotter giving us the precise location," he said.
Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said she and the City Council have prioritized spending on public safety upgrades even in the midst of a pandemic.
"We worked really hard to keep our fiscal house in order," she said. "We were able to utilize grants (and) drug forfeiture money is a big help to us."
She noted that revenue from ambulance fees is earmarked for fire department improvements.
And city officials noted that the money doesn't just go to gadgets.
The city hired six firefighters last year, allowing for staffing levels to a total of 16 firefighters and paramedics on each of the three shifts. Also hired were two more dispatchers to make that department fully staffed.
"Obviously, public safety is a top priority for our administration," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.