{{featured_button_text}}

ROSELAWN, Ind. — A body found earlier this month in a rural ditch in Roselawn has been identified as a missing Chicago woman, a coroner said.

Investigators used DNA from the remains to identify the body as that of Tawanna A. Miller, 29, said Newton County Coroner Scott McCord.

UPDATE: Retired cop urged partner to shoot as psychiatric patient choked him, prosecutor said
Campagna staff suffocated, dragged autistic boy by his feet, lawsuit alleges

County officials met with Miller’s mother and sister, who tentatively identified her through the pictures of Miller’s tattoos. McCord said they offered DNA swabs to help confirm that the remains were of Miller.

The cause and manner of her death are pending toxicology reports. There was no trauma found on Miller's body, but McCord has said police suspect foul play, the Journal & Courier reported.

Miller's body was found June 3 in a Newton County ditch by a member of a mowing crew. Her body had been in that ditch along a rural county road about four to seven days before it was found, McCord said.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.