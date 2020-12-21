 Skip to main content
Body found inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch
Body found inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — Firefighters discovered a body inside a burning vehicle early Monday in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Responders found the person about 5:30 a.m. while responding to a garage fire in 12900 block of South Exchange Avenue.

Fire officials said the Office of Fire Investigation is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Cook County medical examiner's office had not disclosed details about the death by Monday afternoon.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

