Body found inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — Firefighters discovered a body inside a burning vehicle early Monday in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Responders found the person about 5:30 a.m. while responding to a garage fire in 12900 block of South Exchange Avenue.
Fire officials said the Office of Fire Investigation is working to determine the cause of the blaze.
The Cook County medical examiner's office had not disclosed details about the death by Monday afternoon.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.
Alex McCampbell
Alexis Cruz
Alonzio Bryant
Andre Hughes
Anthony Parma
Arturo Gomez
Benjamin Anstrom
Carlton Ford
Christopher Fullilove
Daniel Favela
Deralle Nelson
Elizabeth Ferguson
Eric Barkey
Eugene Nowakowski
Frank Sansone
Gregory Cox
Gregory Wiening
Hannah Kuckuck
Heather Curatolo
Ikeshia Sullivan
James Englum
James Morris
James Volk
Jerrell Sims
John Sons
John Zappia
Joseph Common
Justin Mitchell
Kevin Thomas
Lucas Walkowiak
Marc King
Mary Granter
Melissa Hubbard
Melissa Marks
Micah Hamilton
Nyle Fuerstenberg
Orlando Brookshire
Rashaun Coleman
Richard Bull
Ronnie Hannah
Sarah Cheesebrough
Sothan Pickett
Timothy Hughes
Timothy Shuttz
Tracey Havard
Tyrone Campbell
Tyrone Walker
William Shields
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!