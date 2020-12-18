Body found inside submerged vehicle in lake near LaPorte, authorities say

LAPORTE — A man's body was found Friday inside a submerged vehicle at Tamarack Lake near LaPorte, Indiana Conservation Police said.
The vehicle was discovered about 8 a.m. by staff at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area, police said.
Conservation police were able to recover the vehicle and found the body upon recovery.
A death investigation is ongoing, police said.
The man's name was withheld pending notification of family, police said.
