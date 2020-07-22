You are the owner of this article.
Body found on road, believed to be struck by vehicle, fire chief says
Body found on road, believed to be struck by vehicle, fire chief says

CRETE – A body found on a road early Wednesday was believed to have been struck by a vehicle.

Around 2 a.m. Crete officers and firefighters were called to Steger Road and Illinois 394 for a roadway incident, said Crete Fire Department Chief Michael Waterman.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time, however, the victim was described as an adult male, according to the Will County Coroner's Office. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending at this time. 

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who was potentially struck by a vehicle. He was found to be deceased at the scene and his remains were taken into the care of the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Waterman said the incident is still under investigation.

