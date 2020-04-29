Boeing to cut 10% of workforce as 1Q revenue, profit slide

Calhoun told reporters the job cuts would hit white-collar employees more than production workers, and would carry the company into 2022.

Boeing's airline customers are staggering under an unprecedented decline in air travel because of the virus pandemic.

Global air travel fell 53% last month compared with March 2019, the largest drop in recent history and a return to levels not seen since 2006, the International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, said Wednesday. Nearly two-thirds of the passenger jets around the world have been idled, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Boeing’s European rival, Airbus, reported a first-quarter loss of 481 million euros ($515 million). Airbus recently decided to cut production of jetliners by about one-third, and CEO Guillaume Faury said Wednesday that the company – which has already furloughed more than 6,000 workers – will study further “resizing” when the post-pandemic size of the airline industry is more clear. That is a worrying prospect on a continent where Airbus has factories in four countries.

“We are still at an early stage of this crisis,” said Faury, who called it the gravest situation ever for the aerospace industry.