Cedar Lake

Cedar Lake

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — A boil advisory was issued by Cedar Lake officials Tuesday afternoon.

The boil advisory affects residents on the eastside water utility system and those who live in Robin's Nest, Krystal Oaks and Lakeside neighborhoods, Town Administrator Jill Murr said in an announcement.

The advisory was issued because of a water pressure drop and fluctuation.

Officials sent a public announcement to media saying the advisory is in effect until further notice. Murr said residents will be updated as soon as the issue is resolved.

Anyone with questions is directed to contact the Cedar Lake Town Hall at 219-374-7000. Officials did not immediately respond to The Times' calls to the town hall. 

