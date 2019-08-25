Bonner Senior Center celebrates 40th anniversary

PORTAGE — More than 40 years ago, Eunice Bonner, president of the Senior Citizens Club of Portage, asked then-Portage Township Trustee John Williams not to forget her seniors.
Williams and trustees to follow didn’t forget and the Bonner Senior Center will mark its 40th anniversary Sept. 14.
The center, 5800 Lexington Ave., serves seniors from Portage Township and beyond by providing daily activities, meals, trips and fellowship.
The celebration will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m and include entertainment, food, raffles and other activities. Bingo will follow from 2-4 p.m. Food tickets for members is $6 and $12 for non-members. Raffle tickets are available at the center for $10 each.
The center has expanded in recent years under the leadership of Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy and Center Director Janet Clem. An addition is now providing seniors with improved services, including a dedicated fitness room, computer lab and library, four seasons room and billiards room.
Each weekday some 70 to 80 members have lunch at the center for a minimal donation of $2.
Membership is open to anyone age 55 years and older. Membership cost is a $10 per year donation for Portage Township residents or $20 per year for seniors living outside of Portage Township. Lunches through the nutrition program are available to seniors 60 years and older for a $2 donation.
For more information, visit the Portage Township Trustee’s website at portagetrustee.org/bonner-senior-center or its Facebook page at facebook.com/portagetownship/ or call the center at 219-762-1522. The center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.