Boone Grove suspends sports practices because of COVID-19 concerns
VALPARAISO — Four days after high school sports teams were allowed to return to practice, Boone Grove has suspended workouts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move was announced in a one-paragraph statement on the Boone Grove athletics website:

"With the rising number of COVID cases in Porter Township, the administration has made the difficult decision to suspend all athletic workouts until further notice out of an abundance of caution for our community members."

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Boone Grove Athletic Director Josh Russell declined to comment on the decision to halt sports activities.

Thursday's update from the Porter County Health Department listed 18 positive cases in Porter Township, with no one currently hospitalized, 12 recovered and no deaths. There were 17 cases reported on Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Porter Township School Corporation Superintendent Stacey Schmidt announced via Twitter that Wednesday's Academic Hall of Fame activities and Thursday's graduation ceremony were canceled.

Schmidt said the events were called off after consulation with the Porter County Health Department and "out of an abundance of caution."

