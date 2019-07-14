VALPARAISO — One sash was apparently not enough for Meg Parpart.
After being named Miss Congeniality at the 2019 Porter County Fair queen pageant, the Boone Grove woman took home the big prize, earning the tiara as the fair’s 59th queen.
Parpart, 20, a pre-medicine major at Valparaiso University, topped a field of seven contestants Saturday at the Porter County Expo Center.
“I’m shocked, happy and very excited,” Parpart said.
Competing for the Porter County Fair queen title is “something I wanted to do for so long,” she added. “I love the fair and I hope to represent the fair well.”
As queen, Parpart serves as ambassador for the fair, which runs Thursday through July 27.
The daughter of R.D. and Kathy Parpart hopes to become a physician’s assistant, specializing in orthopedics. The newest fair queen cited her mother as her role model for “her positivity and her love of life, always bringing joy to others.”
Parpart’s parents expressed their pride in and excitement for their daughter.
“She’s always given 100% in everything she does,” R.D. Parpart said.
Parpart and her brother Jonah are both active in 4H as members of the Boone Grove Future Farmers.
At Boone Grove High School, Parpart was active in tennis, volleyball and academic honors. She earned certification as a nursing assistant while in high school and is currently doing an internship, her parents said.
First runner-up was Brittnie Beach, of Valparaiso. The 20-year-old is studying elementary education at Purdue University Northwest. Another Valparaiso woman, McKayle Tucker, also 20, took second runner-up and also won Miss Photogenic. She is studying human biology and pre-physical therapy at the University of Indianapolis.
Judging consisted of a personal interview worth 50 points and a prepared speech for another 10 points, both closed to the public. The public portion of the pageant featured presentation of contestants in professional wear and evening wear, each worth 20 points, and an impromptu question for another 20 points, for a total of 120 points.
Parpart received her crown from her predecessor, 2018 Porter County Fair Queen Rylee Briel, 19, who is studying agribusiness at Purdue University West Lafayette. As Porter County’s fair queen, Parpart will compete in January for the 2020 Indiana title. Competing against 85 other counties, Briel finished among the top 16 in the 2019 state pageant.
Before relinquishing her crown, Briel commented on how her year’s reign built her confidence and offered her a better understanding of the community.
“Thank you for a great year,” Briel said, counseling her potential successor to always smile and “be present in the moment,” as her time as queen will someday end.
“Cherish the 10 best days of the summer,” Briel said.