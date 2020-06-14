Boy dies following car crash, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A boy has died following a car accident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Terry J. Polk II, 11, of Gary, died Friday following a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Polk died from blunt force trauma after being transported to Methodist Hospital in Gary. The manner of death is listed as an accident, according to the coroner's office.

Gary police and Gary Fire Department EMS responded to the crash.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

