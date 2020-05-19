Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs

“We are working with and actively encouraging the ad hoc committee, councils, and attorneys representing survivors of abuse to find a solution that will appropriately fund a trust, while also ensuring the future of Scouting,” the statement said

Lawyer Tim Kosnoff, whose Abused in Scouting legal team says it’s representing 3,200 clients in the bankruptcy case, estimated that the local councils possess roughly 80% of total Boy Scouts assets, compared with about 20% for the Texas-based national office.

Kosnoff said he worries some local councils might try to transfer assets in a way that would put them out of reach of bankruptcy proceedings; he wants Silverstein to prohibit that.

It’s not yet known how many claimants there will be in the bankruptcy case. Some lawyers say the number could approach 10,000 by Nov. 16, the deadline that was set Monday for abuse victims to file claims.

More than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers. Most of the more recent cases date to the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, before the Boy Scouts adopted mandatory criminal background checks and abuse prevention training and protocols for all staff and volunteers.