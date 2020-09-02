Boy Scouts launch ads on how abuse victims can seek money

Another contentious issue is the extent to which the Boy Scouts' roughly 260 local councils will contribute to the fund.

In its bankruptcy filing, the national organization said the councils, which have extensive property holdings and other assets, are separate legal entities and should not be included as debtors in the case. An ad hoc committee representing the councils is negotiating what they will pay in.

"Any settlement must involve not only BSA but also the local councils and insurance companies," said Seattle-based attorney Mike Pfau, whose team represents more than 630 potential claimants. "There can be no meaningful settlement without significant contributions from both of them."

Last week, as the Boy Scouts prepared to launch its ad campaign, its lawyers filed a motion with the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware that's handling the case, asking a judge to restrict ads from law firms trying to solicit business from victims.

Boy Scout attorneys said at least 11,000 television spots have aired and that many contain false or misleading statements that are at odds with the notification language approved by the court.