Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate opening of resource center

As part of a regional effort to serve more youngsters and provide the best possible after-school opportunities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County and the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana merged into a new Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
As part of this union, Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the organization, knew a new administrative center was needed to reflect the new organization and provide a resources for club staff and community members.
Chamber of Commerce executives from six regional chambers gathered recently for a ribbon cutting at the new Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana's Administrative & Resource Center. The opportunity to gather illustrated a united regional partnership for youth, with Portage, Valparaiso, Duneland, Lakeshore, Crossroads and Gary chambers in attendance.
Smiley welcomes guests to the new 7,500-square-foot office space atop Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute in Portage, a build-out that was gifted to the organization from Lakeshore Bone & Joint, as a premier corporate sponsor.
"This center is a resource for our organization, our club staff, and for the community. We appreciate Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute for allowing us to move into their building, and for helping us to create a space that reflects the values and vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana," Smiley said.