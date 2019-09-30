CEDAR LAKE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Cedar Lake Club is partnering with Dunes Learning Center to bring the Wilderness Inquiry Project to Cedar Lake for the first time.
The Wilderness Inquiry project brings mobile canoes to different organizations to engage kids in learning about nature, the watershed in Cedar Lake, environmental facts about their own community, canoeing, and the impact Cedar Lake has on them as well how they impact the lake.
On Monday, Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Club along with Jane Ball Elementary School will be traveling to Cedar Lake’s Bartlett Park. Wilderness Inquiry Boat Captains will provide instruction on paddling techniques, and paddling a voyageur canoe.
All youth participating in this project will be fitted with a personal flotation device for safety. Third-grade students will be the first to explore Cedar Lake, with fourth-grade students following during the school day. After school, 55 club members also will be able to experience canoeing while learning all about the lake and environment. The canoes youth will be steering are 24 feet and hold nine participants plus a boat captain.
“We are very excited to be part of this inaugural trip for our club members,” said Adam Clough, Cedar Lake Club director. “Our members live so close to the lake, it is important for them to learn about the impact of Cedar Lake on this community – and also about water safety. Working with the Dunes Learning Center is the best way to educate our children and teach them how to respect their environmental surroundings.”
The school trips will begin at 9:30 am for third-grade students and 11:45 am for fourth-graders. The evening trip is for Ccub members and will begin at 4:30 pm.