GARY — Rose Joiner, a regional club director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, has been awarded the 2019 Maytag Dependable Leader Award for her commitment to helping thousands of underserved youth in the community.
The award, presented at the annual Night of Flight event recently, recognizes Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers who make a difference as dependable and exceptional role models for youngsters who need consistent, supportive adult figures in their lives.
Joiner’s award includes $20,000 that will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and be used for the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Clubs in Gary to start and staff an all-girls STEM program led by Joiner. The program will inspire to close the gap on girls in STEM and inspire female club members to explore the field in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Joiner has been with the organization for 35 years. Her first experience with the Boys & Girls Club was a first - the first female club member at the John Will Anderson Club in Gary.
Joiner said she came from a loving two-parent family. Not to downplay her home life, but, at the club, Joiner met Bertha Payne, a woman she described as amazing. Payne made her feel like she had a home away from home, a comment often heard from club members.
Joiner entered the military, and upon her return started working for the very club where she was a member as a part-rime Keystone Club adviser. The group works with teen club members on community service projects – and developing their character and leadership qualities. She eventually was promoted to the club’s Program Director.
Serving several years as the Program Director, she was promoted again to serve as Club Director for the East Chicago Katherine House Club. Today, she now serves as a Regional Club Director overseeing the operations of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Gary, East Chicago, and Hammond facilities.