Boys & Girls Clubs to open during school day to house e-learning students

For districts that are offering both e-learning and in-person class, Boys & Girls Clubs is providing two options for families to choose from. For those doing online classes, the organization will offer “In-Club Virtual Learning” from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a pickup time by 6:30 p.m. at the latest.

For students attending classes in person, the organization if offering after-school hours starting around 2:30 or 3 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. with pickup being 6:30 p.m. at the latest. During this time, students can complete school work and get help from staff.

“We know how hard teachers and schools are going to be working this year, and it’s critical that we are in a position to support and complement them,” Boys & Girls Clubs President & CEO Ryan Smiley said. “But safety will always be our number one priority. We wouldn’t be doing this if we weren’t sure we could keep Club kids safe and give them the support they need to complete their schoolwork and progress through this very different school year.”

Smiley said the Boys & Girls Clubs locations undergo strict sanitization and safety protocols that include social distancing and face masks. In addition, each club in the organization will reduce their capacities by 50% to 65%.