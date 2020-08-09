Boys & Girls Clubs to open during school day to house e-learning students

Boys & Girls Clubs in the Region will be offering programs to assist schools, students and parents as many local schools opt for virtual learning.
Boys & Girls Clubs will be open during the school day to serve youth throughout Porter and Lake counties for the first time in the organization’s history, according to a news release.
It is offering each district one of two program models which are determined by each school corporation's reentry plan.
For those who attend schools that are offering e-learning, Boys & Girls Clubs is providing “In Club Virtual Learning Assistance and Care” at its locations. Drop-off can be as early as 6:30 a.m. and pickup can be late as 6:30 p.m., the release said.
“In Club Virtual Learning Assistance and Care will allow Region kids a safe, familiar place where they will have access to essential resources like the internet and meals that are necessary to succeed in an academic environment,” the organization said.
The programming will focus on lessons and classwork provided by schools and staff will be on site to tutor or help students. Students will also be given snacks in the morning and late afternoon along with a meal at lunch.
The School City of East Chicago will transport students to and from East Chicago Katherine House Boys & Girls Club and will provide breakfasts and lunches. The school district will also give each student an electronic device to bring to the club for school work.
For districts that are offering both e-learning and in-person class, Boys & Girls Clubs is providing two options for families to choose from. For those doing online classes, the organization will offer “In-Club Virtual Learning” from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a pickup time by 6:30 p.m. at the latest.
For students attending classes in person, the organization if offering after-school hours starting around 2:30 or 3 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. with pickup being 6:30 p.m. at the latest. During this time, students can complete school work and get help from staff.
“We know how hard teachers and schools are going to be working this year, and it’s critical that we are in a position to support and complement them,” Boys & Girls Clubs President & CEO Ryan Smiley said. “But safety will always be our number one priority. We wouldn’t be doing this if we weren’t sure we could keep Club kids safe and give them the support they need to complete their schoolwork and progress through this very different school year.”
Smiley said the Boys & Girls Clubs locations undergo strict sanitization and safety protocols that include social distancing and face masks. In addition, each club in the organization will reduce their capacities by 50% to 65%.
In Lake County, Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Club’s capacity is 80 kids; the East Chicago Club’s is 144; the Hammond Club’s is 127 and the Gary John Will Anderson Club’s is 162. Lake Station Boys & Girls Club has a capacity of 94 and Merrillville Boys & Girls Club’s capacity is 100. In Porter County, Duneland Boys & Girls Club’s capacity is 156; Portage Club’s is 169; South Haven Club’s 111 and Valparaiso Club’s is 110.
Attendance at the club locations will be temporarily fee-based, Smiley said. Boys & Girls Clubs is offering financial help in the form of subsidies to families who are unable to afford the cost.
“Lowering ratios, purchasing personal protective equipment, opening clubs to a longer day, and making sure we are going the extra mile with cleaning and sanitizing rooms and surfaces between uses are crucial to protecting our club members, and we won’t compromise on that, and we won’t compromise on the quality of our programming,” Smiley said. “Increasing our operations produces increased costs.”
For further information and to register a student, families can visit www.bgcgreaternwi.org/fallregistration. Individuals can also contact their local Boys & Girls Clubs location.
