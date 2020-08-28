Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA expand programming to meet out-of-school care needs during new era of virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At noon on a Friday, the Hammond Boys & Girls Club is typically quiet, not a student to be seen.

However, in this new area of e-learning, the echo of teachers leading instruction from their virtual classrooms rings down the hall.

Classes are now back in session in all major Northwest Indiana schools. But with a mix of virtual, optional in-person and hybrid learning plans, thousands of Region students have yet to physically return to school, creating an unprecedented need for supervision as Indiana and Illinois economies reopen.

Students in Merrillville and Hammond aren’t expected to return to in-person learning for months, and hybrid learning plans, like in Crown Point and Duneland schools, have some parents searching for care on specific days of the week.

To meet families’ needs, community organizations like Crossroads YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana are partnering with local districts and expanding programming beyond their past models of before- and after-school care or summer-only all-day programs.