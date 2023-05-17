BP has agreed to pay a record-setting penalty of $40 million for air pollution at its Whiting Refinery, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday.

The London-based energy giant reached a settlement with the federal government to pay the record fine and spend $197 million to reduce hazardous air emissions at the refinery on Lake Michigan.

“This settlement sends an important message to the refining industry that the United States will take decisive action against illegal benzene and VOC emissions,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Under the settlement, the refinery will implement controls that will greatly improve air quality and reduce health impacts on the overburdened communities that surround the facility.”

Under the agreement, BP will install new technology that will reduce benzene by seven tons per year, other hazardous air pollutants by 28 tons per year and volatile organic compound emissions by 372 tons per year.

“This settlement will result in the reduction of hundreds of tons of harmful air pollution a year, which means cleaner, healthier air for local communities, including communities with environmental justice concerns,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “This is one of several recent settlements that show that EPA and the Department of Justice are committed to improving air quality in local communities by holding industrial sources accountable for violations of emission standards under the Clean Air Act.”

The federal government found BP violated federal regulations that limit benzene in refinery wastewater streams as well as air pollution. The company agreed to install one or more permanent benzene strippers to limit benzene in wastewater streams flowing to its lakefront wastewater treatment plant.

“This settlement advances my office’s environmental justice initiative by providing cleaner air and reducing the negative health impacts on the low income and minority residents who live near BPP’s refinery,” said U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana. “My office is committed to continuing to enforce the nation’s environmental laws so that all residents of Northern Indiana can live, work and play in a cleaner, healthier environment.”

The fine is the largest civil penalty ever secured for a Clean Air Act stationary source settlement, the federal agencies said in their announcement. The full settlement is subject to a public comment period and final court approval.