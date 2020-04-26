Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci in SNL's 2nd at-home edition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes.

A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during the pandemic, for instance when Trump said there’d be a COVID-19 vaccine “relatively soon. ”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” said Pitt’s Fauci, seated at a desk behind a stately bookcase. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations and touchstones of quarantine life, but, of course, with an SNL twist.