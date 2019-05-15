Brauns tour Duneland Boys & Girls Club

CHESTERTON — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and his wife, Marueen, toured the Duneland chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana recently for an inside view of what happens behind the “Blue Club Doors” and the programming that takes place in after-school and summer hours, preparing kids for successful futures.
Club members Jaden Cole and Duneland Club’s Youth of the Year, Briana Lowry, showed the Brauns the club activities that receive federal funding, including the meal and mentoring programs.
Jaden Cole's mother, Nichole Charlene, tagged along on the tour and praised the club and its activities.
"My two children have been members of the club for over nine years. Boys & Girls Club is such a positive influence in their lives. They learn financial literacy and banking, piano, athletics, art, computer technology and philanthropic endeavors. The club is guiding them through fun and supreme learning to navigate life as young adults," she said.
As one of the largest providers of after-school programs outside of public schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana serves over 10,000 youth annually and 2,200 youngsters per day. The clubs are trusted in communities to fulfill critical needs when children are not in school. After school and summer learning programs offered by our Clubs are working to keep young people safe, provide opportunities for improving academic success, build character and leadership skills, increase health and fitness, and help youth achieve their full potential.