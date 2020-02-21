Brian Urlacher's brother charged in offshore gambling ring

CHICAGO — The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and nine others, including a police officer, have been charged with operating an offshore sports gambling business, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the Illinois village of Mettawa, is accused in U.S. District Court of conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege that Urlacher and the others ran a ring that raked in millions of dollars.

Prosecutors said the 40-year-old Urlacher acted as an agent for the gambling ring. He is accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses.

Brian Urlacher wasn’t named in the indictment.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” Urlacher told the Chicago Sun-Times when asked about the charges.

Casey Urlacher played football at Lake Forest College and the Arena Football League before entering politics. He was elected mayor of Mettawa, a village of about 550 people, in 2013.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The indictment also accuses 42-year-old Nicholas Stella, an 18-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, of acting as an agent. Stella has been stripped of his police powers.