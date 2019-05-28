Rehabilitation projects for four bridges in Porter County will start construction work soon, one project as early as today.
Two contracts, one worth $673,000 for County Bridge 135 and another worth $753,000 for bridges 152 and 208 were recently approved.
Bridge 135, which carries Old Porter Road over Salt Creek in Portage Township will get a new superstructure, which is the main part of the bridge cars drive over.
“It was closed already after some beams failed,” said Mike Novotney, Porter County director of engineering.
This project is expected to finish Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, Bridge 152, which runs over Wagner Road and the Little Calumet River, and Bridge 208, which extends Shorewood Drive over Louise Lake, will both receive general rehabilitation work.
Novotney said it is essentially patch work to keep them in shape, along with some weatherproofing and rust prevention.
The county is also working on a replacement of Bridge 126 that carries County Road 700 North over Salt Creek. That work is expected to begin today.
“On Tuesday demolition of the bridge will commence though we have a limited window for the work per (an Indiana Department of Natural Resources) requirement,” said Novotney. “It's a habitat for trout and salmon who come through to spawn.”
The county's goal is to replace or repair seven bridges this year. The projects are paid for through the county bridge fund and capital projects funding.