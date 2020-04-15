Gunshot wound
GARY — A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
Witnesses told police the Gary man argued and fought with another man in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street before a second suspect approached and shot the 24-year-old in the leg, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Gary police found the wounded man at a nearby gas station after responding to the area about 10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, he said.
The man was taken to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening, police said.
Police recovered evidence from the crime scene, but the suspects fled before officers arrived, Hamady said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
CHICAGO — The company whose weekend demolition of a former coal plant in Little Village sent a massive cloud of dust into Chicago's nearby neighborhood apologized for causing "anxiety and fear."
Northbrook-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners said the developer failed to follow a plan it gave city officials that would've prevented the situation. They expected the implosion experts to use dust mitigation with water before, during and after the demolition.
The company is fully cooperating with the city while it investigates.
Videos and photos that circulated Saturday on social media showed a tower falling to the ground, releasing a heavy cloud of dust that eventually seeped into residential areas. Hilco has sent sweepers to the affected area and has agreed to reimburse the city for additional sweeping.
— AP
CHICAGO — Illinois could face a $7 billion state budget deficit during the next two years as the coronavirus takes a toll on the economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.
The economy has suffered as residents are under a stay-at-home order that has forced the closure of nonessential businesses and led to 500,000 first-time unemployment claims in Illinois since March 1.
The additional economic pain for state government comes on top of billions of dollars in debt Illinois built up during years of overspending and political infighting.
Pritzker expects a deficit of $2.7 billion in the current budget year, which ends June 30.
— AP
