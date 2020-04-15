CHICAGO — The company whose weekend demolition of a former coal plant in Little Village sent a massive cloud of dust into Chicago's nearby neighborhood apologized for causing "anxiety and fear."

Northbrook-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners said the developer failed to follow a plan it gave city officials that would've prevented the situation. They expected the implosion experts to use dust mitigation with water before, during and after the demolition.

The company is fully cooperating with the city while it investigates.

Videos and photos that circulated Saturday on social media showed a tower falling to the ground, releasing a heavy cloud of dust that eventually seeped into residential areas. Hilco has sent sweepers to the affected area and has agreed to reimburse the city for additional sweeping.

— AP

Illinois foresees

$7B deficit over

next two years

CHICAGO — Illinois could face a $7 billion state budget deficit during the next two years as the coronavirus takes a toll on the economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.