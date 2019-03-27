HIGHLAND — Authorities charged two brothers with smashing display cases at the Target store in the Highland Grove Shopping Center and stealing thousands of dollars in electronic devices from shocked employees.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office named 24-year-old Christopher L. Williams and 22-year-old Antonio K. Williams, both of Chicago, in armed robbery charges filed this week in Lake Criminal Court.
Highland police allege in court papers the brothers also are suspects in robberies earlier this month at numerous Target stores in Illinois as well.
Documents filed in court allege the two walked into the Highland Target on Indianapolis Boulevard at 9:14 p.m. March 12 and smashed a glass case near the electronics counter of the retail store with a metal bar.
A Target employee heard the breaking glass, went to investigate and found the two standing by the broken security cabinet, police said.
Christopher Williams first apologized and offered to clean up the mess, but when asked to step back from damaged cabinet, he said, “Screw it,” pulled out a plastic bag and warned the employee, “Bro, don’t touch me or I’ll beat the (expletive) out of you,” according to court records.
Both brothers then stuffed 26 Apple watches, three Apple pencils, an iPad and other equipment worth more than $13,000 in the bag and fled, police said.
Police said Christopher Williams returned to the same Target store 10:20 p.m. March 21 and began cutting several cellphones from cables attaching them to a display counter. That triggered an alarm.
When an employee confronted him and asked what he was doing, Williams said, “Yeah, I’m stealing this (expletive).” Police said he ran out of the store with three iPhones and two other devices worth $3,900 in his arms.
Hobart police arrested Christopher Williams and an unidentified man Sunday night attempting to flee a Target store in that city.
Court records show Christopher Williams was still in custody Tuesday. Antonio Williams is listed as being at large.