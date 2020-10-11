Buckley Homestead offers glimpse of often difficult pioneer life

LOWELL — Farm living may have been simpler in the 18th and 19th centuries, but that did not make life easier. In fact, the toughest farm task back then may have been survival.

Buckley Homestead County Park opened its fences Saturday and Sunday to offer a glimpse of rural and cowboy life years ago.

“Life wasn’t easy. It was a lot of hard work,” said Larry Ard, of Hobart.

He and his wife Sheila brought Larry’s Emporium, a 1750s general store that features bows and rubber-tipped arrows, wooden utensils, toys, jewelry, and furs from rabbit, raccoons, coyotes, and foxes.

While fur trading helped forge an early American economy, it provided none of today’s everyday conveniences.

“You had to heat your water if you wanted to wash anything, from clothes to dishes,” Larry Ard said.

“You were lucky if you took a bath once a week, and never in the winter,” he said. “They thought if you got wet in winter, you’d get sick.”

Sheila Ard also said there was none of today’s common antibiotics or vaccinations, leading to an average life expectancy of 35. Commonly fatal diseases included measles, mumps and chicken pox.