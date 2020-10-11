Buckley Homestead offers glimpse of often difficult pioneer life

LOWELL — Farm living may have been simpler in the 18th and 19th centuries, but that did not make life easier. In fact, the toughest farm task back then may have been survival.
Buckley Homestead County Park opened its fences recently to offer a glimpse of rural and cowboy life years ago.
“Life wasn’t easy. It was a lot of hard work,” said Larry Ard, of Hobart.
He and his wife Sheila brought Larry’s Emporium, a 1750s general store that features bows and rubber-tipped arrows, wooden utensils, toys, jewelry, and furs from rabbit, raccoons, coyotes, and foxes.
While fur trading helped forge an early American economy, it provided none of today’s everyday conveniences.
“You had to heat your water if you wanted to wash anything, from clothes to dishes,” Larry Ard said.
“You were lucky if you took a bath once a week, and never in the winter,” he said. “They thought if you got wet in winter, you’d get sick.”
Sheila Ard also said there was none of today’s common antibiotics or vaccinations, leading to an average life expectancy of 35. Commonly fatal diseases included measles, mumps and chicken pox.
“Infant mortality was also high,” Larry Ard said. “Most kids did not live to be 5 years old.”
The two-day program also featured rag doll and candle making, historical re-enactors, and an opportunity to walk the grounds and visit various animals.
Jason Rose, of Hebron, watched as daughters Alice, 8, and Charlotte, 5, tried feeding two goats, while his wife, Caitlin, was watching 6-month-old Lincoln.
“I went on a field trip here while in elementary school and have not been back since,” Caitlin Rose said. “There’s a lot of cool stuff here.”
Chris Orange, property manager for Buckley Homestead County Park, said COVID-19 prevented the park’s annual Fall Festival.
“I want people to know we are opened up with our wonderful volunteers,” Orange said. “This is just a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the park.”
The original homesteaders, Dennis and Catherine, fled the Potato Famine in the mid-1800s and purchased the original 79 acres for 50 cents an acre. Lake County dedicated the park in 1983.
Among the re-enactors at the park were cowboys and pioneer women, chatting around a cooking fire. The typical frontier menu was “whatever they could shoot — rabbit, deer, or coyote,” said Scott Regnier of Chicago.
Steve Parker of Batavia, Illinois, added, “You could always throw in some beans. They were easy to carry.”
To dispel one misconception, Parker said cowboys were in very few gunfights. “That was Hollywood,” he said.
Some families just appreciated being outdoors Sunday. Corey and Beth Burkus, of Lowell, brought their son, Beau, 4, wielding a wooden rifle and tomahawk.
“We come here a couple days a week. We love it here,” Corey Burkus said. “It’s just a really nice place for kids to exercise and get fresh air.”
