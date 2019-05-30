PORTAGE — Vocalist Jim Bulanda opens the 2019 Woodland Park summer music series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.
Bulanda is known for his impersonations of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Michael Buble and Tony Bennet to name a few. He has performed in various venues from coast to coast, including numerous nightclubs in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.
Concessions and a cash bar are available at the hall and there's plenty of room for dancing.
The free concert runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The concerts, featuring a variety of artists, run through August. Donations of nonperishable food, personal items and paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter are welcome for collection at every concert, but are not required.
The concert schedule features a variety of music.
The Fabtones with Ted Aliotta, dance music of the 1960s, perform on June 11.
The schedule continues with Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones, 50s, 60s and 70s rock on June 18; Island 49, a Jimmy Buffet tribute, on June 25; Wolffgang, the Hobart High School girls choir, July 2; John "Tom Jones" Truncali, a Tom Jones tribute, July 19; The Jon and Megan Experience, classic acoustic rock, July 16; Chris & Lou, the Beatles celebration, July 23; Larry Spurlock Little Big Band, big band music, July 30; Hot Sauce, pop music and vocals, Aug. 6; Monterrey, music and song, past and present; Aug. 13; Harley Hehr, music, song, comedy, impressions, Aug. 20 and Joe Zirconia & Dave "Elvis" Thomas, tribute to Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley, Aug. 27.