'Bulldog Buddies' to expand preschool opportunities in Crown Point community

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is bringing new preschool education opportunities to Crown Point families beginning next school year.
The Bulldog Buddies program, now open for pre-registration, will extend play-based learning to children ages 3 to 5 in a variety of two-, three- and five-day a week programs.
The district plans to open eight total preschool classrooms across three schools in the 2021-22 school year.
Students in the program will attend in either morning or afternoon sessions at either the CPCSC Learning Center, MacArthur Elementary or Winfield Elementary.
The new offerings are an extension of Crown Point's current preschool program available to students receiving special education services.
The Bulldog Buddies expansion will emphasize cognitive, social/emotional and physical development in an inclusive setting that brings together children receiving special education services along with their peers.
"We know that whether kids need special services or not, they learn from each other and form strong friendships, and that the best classroom is one that includes all children," said Heather Paskis, director of exceptional education for Crown Point schools.
The preschool program will be led by teachers trained in early childhood education and following Indiana's Early Learning Foundations Framework.
Each class will have one teacher and at least one teaching aide assigned to 15 students.
Crown Point administrators hope to expand the program to each of the district's elementary schools as space becomes available.
The district rolled out a $214.5 million plan this winter for districtwide capital improvements, including expansion at multiple elementary schools in the school corporation.
"Eventually we'll be at a point where we will offer that program in every single building, which is not very common throughout the state to have preschool offered at that level," Crown Point Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said in a Monday night school board meeting. "Once we get to that point, this will be a program that will be offered in seven elementary buildings. We'll keep kids more into their home schools, which ... allows us to connect with kids so much sooner."
Children must be at least 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, to pre-register.
The district will charge an annual, nonrefundable $65 fee plus monthly tuition for each student enrolled.
Monthly fees and days of attendance vary based on age.
Pre-registration is open through Feb. 19 to declare interest in the preschool program. Families will be contacted by March 5 to confirm enrollment and the district is planning an open house in August to introduce students to their teachers and classrooms.
More information about the Bulldog Buddies preschool program is available online at www.cps.k12.in.us/preschool.