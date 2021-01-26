'Bulldog Buddies' to expand preschool opportunities in Crown Point community

Each class will have one teacher and at least one teaching aide assigned to 15 students.

Crown Point administrators hope to expand the program to each of the district's elementary schools as space becomes available.

The district rolled out a $214.5 million plan this winter for districtwide capital improvements, including expansion at multiple elementary schools in the school corporation.

"Eventually we'll be at a point where we will offer that program in every single building, which is not very common throughout the state to have preschool offered at that level," Crown Point Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said in a Monday night school board meeting. "Once we get to that point, this will be a program that will be offered in seven elementary buildings. We'll keep kids more into their home schools, which ... allows us to connect with kids so much sooner."

Children must be at least 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, to pre-register.

The district will charge an annual, nonrefundable $65 fee plus monthly tuition for each student enrolled.

Monthly fees and days of attendance vary based on age.