CROWN POINT — Skaters can get back on the ice after two rinks closed due to warm weather.
The Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink will be open Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and the Central Park Plaza Ice Rink is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Both rinks closed Thursday after unseasonably warm temperatures came to Northwest Indiana. A cold front moved through the area, lowering temperatures on Friday, said Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Center in Romeoville, Illinois.
However, Friedlein said the warm weather is expected to pick back up over the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise to the mid- and upper-50s.
"We've just been in a mild pattern for a few weeks," he said. "Snow cover acts as a freezer for the cold air. The ground hasn't gotten too cold and likely has been able to moderate."