Bulldog Park ice rink opens Saturday

CROWN POINT — Winter is coming to the Region.
The city's ice skating rink at Bulldog Park opens for the season this Saturday after the 3 p.m. Purdue Northwest hockey match.
Monday through Wednesday, the rink will be closed for lessons, leagues and rental. The rink will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday for open skate, and at 8 p.m. it will remain open for the men's hockey league until close. Open skate will be from 4-10 p.m. on Friday. The youth hockey league will use the space from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and open skate will immediately follow from noon to 10 p.m. Open skate will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, with pick up/"rat" hockey immediately following from 6-9 p.m.
The schedule is subject to change and open skate will not occur when there are PNW hockey games at the arena, said Diana Bosse, director of special events.
Admission is $3, skate rental is $3 and a skate aid rental is $3. Pick up hockey is $10 and there needs to be a minimum of 15 players in full gear.
The arena will be open until early March, Bosse said.
New to the rink this year are adult and developmental hockey leagues and figure skating lessons. Ice skating lessons also will be offered again this year.
The NHL-sized rink was unveiled to the public on Dec. 22, 2018, and met with a huge success, Mayor David Uran previously told The Times. Within the first two weeks of opening, the rink saw around 8,500 visitors.