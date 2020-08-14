Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen after missing playoffs again

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen prepares for a team timeout during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Feb. 29, in New York.
Mark Lennihan, file, AP
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday, the new front office beginning its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again.
The Bulls were 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. That meant they wouldn't make the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Chicago then hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations, and on Friday he decided he wanted a new coach.
“This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball.”
Boylen finished 39-84 as Bulls coach. He joined the franchise as associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and became head coach on Dec. 3, 2018.
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White, right, meets the TF South boys basketball team and takes pictures with players and coaches Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, center right, Chicago Bulls point guard, poses for a photo with the TF South boys basketball team Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Xavier Lewis, left, listens to Coby White speak Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, right, Chicago Bulls point guard, takes photos with TF South boys basketball players and coaches Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Xavier Lewis, sophomore at TF South, listens to Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing. White met with the boys basketball team ahead of an autograph signing event.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, Chicago Bulls point guard, talks with the TF South boys basketball team ahead of an autograph signing event Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, Chicago Bulls point guard, laughs as he takes questions from TF South boys basketball players Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
The TF South boys basketball team listens to Coby White, Chicago Bulls point guard, Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, Chicago Bulls point guard, signs a few cards for TF South boys basketball players Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, left, Chicago Bulls point guard, speaks to the TF South Boys basketball team ahead of an autograph signing event Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing. Pictured to his right are coaches Anthony Clemons, George Williams and Todd Gillespie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
The TF South boys basketball team meets Coby White, right, Chicago Bulls point guard Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Lavell Griffin, center, junior at TF South, laughs at a response from Coby White Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Lavell Griffin, junior at TF South, asks Coby White about his hair Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, left, Chicago Bulls point guard, spoke with the TF South boys basketball team before an autograph signing event Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing. Pictured to his right are basketball coaches Anthony Clemons, George Williams and Todd Gillespie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, center left, Chicago Bulls point guard, poses with, from left, Todd Gillespie, Anthony Clemons and George Williams, TF South boys basketball coaches.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, right, Chicago Bulls point guard, takes photos with the TF South boys basketball team Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, Chicago Bulls point guard, meets with the TF South boys basketball team Thursday at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dominic Lucido (bbk notes)
Hanover Central senior Dominic Lucido, left, scored his 1,000th point in a win over Whiting on Dec. 6.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Coby White visits Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing
Coby White, left, Chicago Bulls point guard, meets with the TF South boys basketball team Thursday ahead of an autograph signing event at Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!