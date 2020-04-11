Bunny hands out free Easter baskets to those in need at Albanese Candy Factory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For families who may not be able to afford traditional treats for their children this Easter can pick up a basket of candy at Albanese Candy Factory.

An Easter bunny will be handing out candy until 6 p.m. Saturday in front of the business at 1910 81st Ave. in Merrillville.

"Easter might look a little different to everyone this year and it’s been on our hearts to help bring some normalcy," said Wes Dault, social media specialist of Albanese Confectionery Group. "We are handing out Easter bags to children of families that are struggling during this difficult time and are in need, no questions asked."

Families in need of Easter baskets can pull into the parking lot and tell a staff member how many children they need baskets for and an Easter bunny will come to the car to deliver them, Dault said.

