Burglary suspect stole police car, fled before being caught, cops say

MICHIGAN CITY — A LaPorte man taken into custody last week jumped into the driver's seat of a police car and led officers on a short chase through Michigan City's west side on Friday, police said.
The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob R. Defelice, was initially identified as a suspect in a Friday afternoon burglary in the 800 block of Manhattan Street, police said.
Michigan City Police Officer Garrett McDaniel, Officer Brian Wright and Cpl. Greg Miller responded to the Friday burglary call, dispatched at about 3 p.m., police said.
While there, the officers asked for a description of the suspect who was believed to have fled the scene.
McDaniel identified and approached a person matching the suspect's description in the 200 Block of West Ninth Street, police said. That individual, later identified as Defelice, led McDaniel on a short chase on foot through backyards in the area, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release.
McDaniel caught up to the suspect, who was cuffed with hands behind his back and buckled into the backseat of McDaniel's marked police vehicle, police said.
As McDaniel took inventory of the suspect's belongings on the trunk lid of the police vehicle, the man in custody was able to maneuver handcuffs to the front of his body, police said. He then jumped into the driver's seat of the police vehicle and fled the area.
Wright and Miller followed the suspect in a short chase through Michigan City's west side. The chase ended as the suspect drove down a dead-end ramp on the north side of the Department of Natural Resources station near Washington Park, police said,
The suspect was, once again, taken into custody and transported to the Michigan City Police Department. There, police identified Defelice and learned the LaPorte City Police Department and Elkhart County had placed active warrants for resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, as well as various drug charges, according to the news release.
Defelice has since been charged with escape as a Level 5 felony, vehicle theft as a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony as well as several misdemeanors.
Defelice is being held at the LaPorte County Jail with no bond and will have an initial court appearance Tuesday morning in LaPorte County Superior Court No. 1, police said.
Police are still investigating the original burglary. No injuries or property damage were reported in the vehicle chase, police said.
The stolen police vehicle was returned to service later Friday night, according to the release.
"We are very fortunate that this individual did not injure anyone or cause an accident during these very reckless decisions that he made," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said in the release. "As with all pursuits that occur, the command staff within the Michigan City Police Department will review the events and circumstances leading up to this incident. We will then evaluate the need for any policy changes to assure that something like this does not happen again."
