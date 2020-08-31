Burglary suspect stole police car, fled before being caught, cops say

Wright and Miller followed the suspect in a short chase through Michigan City's west side. The chase ended as the suspect drove down a dead-end ramp on the north side of the Department of Natural Resources station near Washington Park, police said,

The suspect was, once again, taken into custody and transported to the Michigan City Police Department. There, police identified Defelice and learned the LaPorte City Police Department and Elkhart County had placed active warrants for resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, as well as various drug charges, according to the news release.

Defelice has since been charged with escape as a Level 5 felony, vehicle theft as a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony as well as several misdemeanors.

Defelice is being held at the LaPorte County Jail with no bond and will have an initial court appearance Tuesday morning in LaPorte County Superior Court No. 1, police said.

Police are still investigating the original burglary. No injuries or property damage were reported in the vehicle chase, police said.

The stolen police vehicle was returned to service later Friday night, according to the release.