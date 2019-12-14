A Christmas Extravaganza will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Town Safety Village, 1350 Eagle Ridge Drive. Admission is $3 per person and includes a visit with Santa Claus, a Christmas concert, Christmas carols around a campfire, rides on CN's Little Obie Train, raffles and a tour of the Safety Village Veterans Museum.