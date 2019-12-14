BURNS HARBOR — A town council president and retired fire chief has died, firefighters announced Saturday.
Raymond Poparad, current Burns Harbor Town Council president and retired Burns Harbor Fire Department chief, was remembered as an active resident in the community and was also a member of various town boards.
“Ray was an invaluable public servant to the Town of Burns Harbor for many years,” the Burns Harbor Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Linda, Stacey, Jennifer, Adam, his grandchildren, and all his family and friends,” firefighters said. “His powerful voice and fighting spirit will be greatly missed.”
Poparad was elected in November 2015 and was sworn into office January 2016, according to the Town of Burns Harbor website. He also served as the street department liaison.
Before that, he served two consecutive town council terms from 1984 to 1987 and was elected again for terms from 1988 to 1991. Poparad even listed his personal phone numbers on the town website, inviting neighbors to call him at home or on his cellphone.
He served the Burns Harbor Fire Department for 27 years and was the chief for more than nine of those years. He is also a retired Operating Engineers Local 150 and served the union for 40 years.
Poparad, a Chesterton High Scholl graduate, lived with his wife in his Burns Harbor home.
Information on services for Poparad are unknown at this time.