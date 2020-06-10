You are the owner of this article.
Burr Street construction on schedule
Burr Street construction on schedule

SCHERERVILLE — Construction of a southbound section of Burr Street in Schererville is on schedule to finish in two to three weeks, officials said. 

Burr Street construction began April 29, closing the southbound section of the road from U.S. 30 to 75th Avenue.

After construction is complete on the southbound side of the road, it will move to the northbound side. Traffic will be restricted to southbound only.

Construction was delayed slightly when crews uncovered NIPSCO gas lines that were not in the designs, officials said. The lines needed to be moved out of the way to put a water main through. 

Burr Street in Schererville to close for 2 days

Traffic can detour from Joliet Street and 73rd Avenue to Cline Avenue in Schererville or Whitcomb Street in Merrillville.

