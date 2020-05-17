Burr Street in Schererville to close for 2 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — Burr Street will be closed to all through traffic from U.S. 30 to 75th Avenue beginning Thursday, according to a news release.

The closure is due to continued work on the town's Burr Street improvement project, and is expected to last through Friday.

Clarendale residents and Schererville Imaging patients will have limited access to Burr Street from the north.

The Walgreens entrance and exit along Burr Street will be closed, as well as access to the Rolling Hills Subdivisions at Burr and 78th Avenue.

Local traffic will be permitted from Joliet Street to 75th Avenue.

According to the release, the preferred detour routes are to use U.S. 30 and Joliet to reach Cline Avenue to the west and Whitcomb Street in Merrillville to the east.

