VALPARAISO — This August, residents will have a new way to get to Chicago and even South Bend when the new Transit Connect bus route begins.
The city's Redevelopment Commission has approved Transit Manager Don Lorntzen's finalized proposal for a three-year pilot of the new transportation option, which will take commuters from Valparaiso to the South Shore Line's Dunes Park station near Chesterton.
The new route would start at the bus stop on the corner of Indiana and Michigan avenues in Valparaiso and stop at the city's downtown transit center before heading to the station.
These buses would run between 9 a.m. and about 2 p.m., and between 6 and about 9 p.m. The morning and mid-afternoon service would be round trip, while evening routes only would head from the train back to Valparaiso.
“These buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi and will have monitors inside that will track trains so passengers can see where the trains are,” Lorntzen said.
For the first 90 days, users can ride for free, but the city may charge a $1 fee after.
The city's initial costs to start the service will be about $45,000, not including the yearly expenses. With all of the grant money available, the city would have to pay about $30,000 each year.
Currently, the service will use repurposed V-Line buses that went out of service. The buses will be wrapped to look like the trains and have decals with the service's phone number and website. Lorntzen said that with the level of mileage on the buses, they'd have to buy new ones before next August as they will be far beyond their service life.
In November, he will have a quarterly report with stats on ridership, which will help the transportation board decide what kind of replacement bus it will need to buy.
Lorntzen said any of the special upgrades like Wi-Fi and monitors can be re-used in the replacement buses.