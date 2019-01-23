{{featured_button_text}}
South Shore Line

The South Shore Line's transit services will be affected by the wind chill advisory set for the end of the week. 

Frigid temperatures forecasted for the end of the week are causing the South Shore Line to provide substitute bus services between South Bend and Michigan City.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday for Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill temperatures will reach as low as 25 below zero, meteorologists predict.

The bus service will run Friday until the arrival of eastbound train 503 on Saturday, according to the South Shore Line's news release.

Prior to the arrival of train 503, weather conditions will be re-evaluated to determine whether service will resume between South Bend and Michigan City's Carroll Avenue station.

While the bus service is in effect, services to and from Hudson Lake will be suspended, and passengers are asked to board at the Carroll Avenue train station rather than the Hudson Lake location.

The buses will arrive and depart the same times as the regular Monday through Friday train schedule. Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses just north of the South Shore platform at the South Bend International Airport and then board South Shore trains at the Carroll Avenue station, according to the news release.

Eastbound passengers will need to exit the train at the Carroll Avenue station and board a bus for the remainder of their trips.

More information can be found at www.mysouthshoreline.com or by calling 219-926-5744.

