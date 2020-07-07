You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Businesses fear long road to recovery, survey finds
alert urgent

Businesses fear long road to recovery, survey finds

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Chamber of Commerce calls for relief for business owners (Businesses fear long road to recovery, survey finds)

Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, announces the business group's 2020 legislative agenda during a Nov. 18, 2019, luncheon in Indianapolis. A chamber survey showed a slight improvement in sentiment among business owners, who still fear a long road to recovery.

 Dan Carden, The Times

Indiana business owners fear a long road to recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce surveyed 634 executives across the state who said COVID-19 was having a major impact on their business. Of those surveyed, 79% said their company suffered revenue loss, while 42% had cash flow concerns and 32% had to suspend operations at least temporarily.

About 25% have had to lay workers off.

“A positive spin is we are starting to trend in the right direction during this reopening period. The survey shows that and we are hearing that directly when we speak to our member businesses,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “But the results also reinforce that this recovery is going to be a long haul — not months, but likely a year or longer before things resemble ’normal’ levels of activity.”

An estimated 68% of Hoosier business owners surveyed received Paycheck Protection Program loans, while another 7% received Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Steel production has fallen by 19% thus far this year

About 62% said they would need to adjust their business model and 34% said remote work would continue for some or all employees.

“Employers have adapted and understand there is a new normal until we have a proven COVID-19 vaccine," Brinegar said. "That fundamentally changes how businesses operate on a daily basis. For many, that means being more nimble and innovative than they’ve ever been."

Business leaders in Indiana identified top challenges as customer retention and workforce retention. Nearly 25% feared being sued by an employee or customer who contracted COVID-19 as a result of the company's actions despite the promise of federal legislation to relieve businesses of legal liability.

"Still, our push will be for the state to adopt its own policy in the 2021 General Assembly to ensure the best protections are in place," Brinegar said.

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/roadtorecovery.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Councilman's anti-gay comments caught on video, prompt backlash from peers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts