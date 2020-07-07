Businesses fear long road to recovery, survey finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana business owners fear a long road to recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce surveyed 634 executives across the state who said COVID-19 was having a major impact on their business. Of those surveyed, 79% said their company suffered revenue loss, while 42% had cash flow concerns and 32% had to suspend operations at least temporarily.

About 25% have had to lay workers off.

“A positive spin is we are starting to trend in the right direction during this reopening period. The survey shows that and we are hearing that directly when we speak to our member businesses,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “But the results also reinforce that this recovery is going to be a long haul — not months, but likely a year or longer before things resemble ’normal’ levels of activity.”

An estimated 68% of Hoosier business owners surveyed received Paycheck Protection Program loans, while another 7% received Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

About 62% said they would need to adjust their business model and 34% said remote work would continue for some or all employees.