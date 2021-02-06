Businesses gear up for the first pandemic-era Super Bowl

The first Super Bowl of the pandemic era — and, many hope, the last — figures to play out a little differently than big games in the past.
Region gathering spots like Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar in downtown Griffith and the Langel's Pizza/Rodney's Sports Bar combo in downtown Highland are gearing up for Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on CBS.
Business is expected to be brisk — but not ridiculously so.
"It's a good day," said Jeff Bridges, who runs Bridges' Scoreboard.
But not as good as St. Patrick's Day, when he went through 1,400 pounds of corned beef last year.
"It's always a big day at a sports bar," said Debbie Link, a manager at Langel's/Rodney's.
But pandemic mitigation means some changes are in store.
"It's harder because of the buffet situation," Link said. "Before, we could do a buffet. Now, it's not really feasible to do it because people don't want to be sharing utensils."
Keeping patrons and workers safe is job one, Bridges and Link said. Staff at both establishments will be masked up, and social distancing will be enforced.
While COVID-19 concerns remain uppermost in many people's minds, Bridges and Link also hear from those who are yearning for a return to pre-pandemic life.
"I see mixed emotions for that," Bridges said. "You've got to understand what's going on with COVID shots. Some people have got both their shots. Some of the elderly who have been staying in ... will probably want to get out and watch the Super Bowl. Understandably, some people who haven't been able to (get the vaccine) will probably stay in."
"This is a hard one to call," Link said of how big a crowd to expect on Sunday, when temperatures aren't expected to get out of single digits. "(People are) starting to get stir-crazy, they really are. (But) the cold weather is going to be kind of a downer."
Piece of the pie
At The Original John's Pizzeria on Ridge Road in Munster, owner Phil Bacino is expecting one of his busiest days of the year.
"We'll do a full crew and then some," he said. "It's one of those all-hands-on-deck deals."
Managing the demand of those who want to sit down and dig into a pizza right around the 5:30 p.m. kickoff requires Bacino and his staff to stay nimble and creative.
Scheduling pickups in advance is one option. Another is ordering what Bacino refers to as "par-baked" pizzas, which are partially baked and just need to be warmed up later.
"It alleviates the stress of everybody wanting to pick up a half-hour before the game starts," he said.
Just down Ridge Road in downtown Lansing, Kilroy's owner Sylvia Coco was pondering what to do for the Super Bowl.
"At first, I was just going to close," she said. "People have been inside for so long."
There also were some extra logistical hurdles to contend with just days after Illinois health officials allowed indoor dining to resume in suburban Cook County.
In the end, she decided to host a reservation-only event for loyal customers.
"With us being closed for so long, they're excited to come to a private Super Bowl party," she said.
Coco also senses some buzz for another reason: the quarterback matchup of the ageless Tom Brady, who has taken the Buccaneers to the big game in his first season with the team vs. rising star Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP for the Chiefs.
"Even if you're not a (Bucs or Chiefs) fan, we're all excited about that," Coco said.
Taking a gamble
That interest also plays out in the gambling arena.
Local bettors have a wide range of in-person and online options to put down a legal wager on the game. Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City and Horseshoe Casino in Hammond all offer in-person wagering as well as online opportunities through various affiliates.
While this is the second Super Bowl for legal betting in Indiana, it's the debut for Illinois bettors. The latter have one new option for putting money on the game in the sportsbook affiliated with Hawthorne Race Course that opened last week in south suburban Crestwood.
Jim Miller, Hawthorne's director of publicity, said the sportsbook is gearing up for a busy run-up to the game.
"That's our biggest day," he said of Super Bowl Sunday. "The amount of money wagered on Super Bowl is bigger than on any other sporting event."
Like sports bars, Hawthorne's legal gambling venues have seen patrons' behavior change during the COVID era.
"Online is where everybody went to at the start," he said. "The hope is that as vaccines are distributed, you can see more people gravitating back to these retail locations."
That includes the bet-and-go option, where gamblers place their wagers before heading home for Super Bowl parties instead of watching the game on the big screen.
Still, Miller said, "we're expecting a large turnout" even with reservations required and social distancing enforced.