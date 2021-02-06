Businesses gear up for the first pandemic-era Super Bowl

While COVID-19 concerns remain uppermost in many people's minds, Bridges and Link also hear from those who are yearning for a return to pre-pandemic life.

"I see mixed emotions for that," Bridges said. "You've got to understand what's going on with COVID shots. Some people have got both their shots. Some of the elderly who have been staying in ... will probably want to get out and watch the Super Bowl. Understandably, some people who haven't been able to (get the vaccine) will probably stay in."

"This is a hard one to call," Link said of how big a crowd to expect on Sunday, when temperatures aren't expected to get out of single digits. "(People are) starting to get stir-crazy, they really are. (But) the cold weather is going to be kind of a downer."

Piece of the pie

At The Original John's Pizzeria on Ridge Road in Munster, owner Phil Bacino is expecting one of his busiest days of the year.

"We'll do a full crew and then some," he said. "It's one of those all-hands-on-deck deals."

Managing the demand of those who want to sit down and dig into a pizza right around the 5:30 p.m. kickoff requires Bacino and his staff to stay nimble and creative.