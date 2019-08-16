WINFIELD — There is renewed hope for the return of a postal substation in town, a township official said.
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said two business owners, both with locations on 109th Avenue, have indicated an interest in housing a postal substation or postal contract unit.
"If Winfield gets a post office it would be wonderful," Skinner said.
Skinner, who has been pushing for the return of a postal substation, said two business owners have come forward and asked for a solicitation package that includes all the details and the requirements to become a postal contract unit.
Skinner declined to provide the names of the two businesses other than to say both are located on 109th Avenue.
Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel last month gave Winfield officials an Aug. 10 deadline to find a Winfield business willing to house a postal substation or postal contract unit, Skinner said.
Skinner said she personally sent out 28 letters to selected Winfield businesses she thought would be best suited to house the postal substation.
"My part is to be the nag," Skinner said.
Now that the two Winfield business owners have indicated an interest, their names will be sent to U.S. Post Office headquarters for review, Mary Dando USPS strategic communications specialist said.
"The next thing that happens is that each of the businesses will be sent a solicitation package that includes all the details and the requirements to become a Crown Point unit. If the business thinks it's a good fit, then they'll send the package back and the process begins. At this stage, it will be up to the business to decide if they want to go forward with a Crown Point unit at their location," Dando said.
According to earlier specifications issued by Sprandel, the hosting building must have about 180 square feet available within the business. It cannot offer private mailbox service or competitive products and services, and it must be handicap accessible with parking and ramp access nearby.
The hope was to have had a post office in town by this past spring but WiseWay, one of the leading contenders interested in housing the postal substation backed out, Skinner said at the time.
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
The town of Winfield, which uses a Crown Point ZIP code, has mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
If a substation were to become a reality, Winfield and other area residents would be able to mail letters and packages from the substation, postal officials have said.