Businesses rally to supply health care workers with masks, protective equipment

Thousands of donations of personal protective equipment have poured into local Franciscan Health hospitals, answering the call for supplies amid a nationwide shortage.

On Friday, Franciscan Health announced Sullair, a Michigan City manufacturer, donated 1,280 N95 medical face masks to Franciscan Health Michigan City this week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult time for everyone — families, businesses and communities, but especially for those on the front lines,” said a statement from Sullair. “The brave medical professionals at Franciscan Health Michigan City continue to help keep us safe and contain the spread of COVID-19. Together, we need to do everything we can to help protect them.”

Napa Auto Parts, the A.K. Smith Career Center, Blue Chip Casino, the Michiana Humane Society and the LaPorte County Health Department have also donated equipment to the Michigan City hospital.

In addition, Dr. Jeffrey Meister of Munster Distinctive Dentistry donated sterile gowns, masks and shields, and Horseshoe Casino donated N95 masks to Franciscan Health Munster.