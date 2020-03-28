You are the owner of this article.
Businesses rally to supply health care workers with masks, protective equipment
Sullair donated 1,280 N95 medical face masks to Franciscan Health Michigan City this week.

Thousands of donations of personal protective equipment have poured into local Franciscan Health hospitals, answering the call for supplies amid a nationwide shortage.

On Friday, Franciscan Health announced Sullair, a Michigan City manufacturer, donated 1,280 N95 medical face masks to Franciscan Health Michigan City this week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult time for everyone — families, businesses and communities, but especially for those on the front lines,” said a statement from Sullair. “The brave medical professionals at Franciscan Health Michigan City continue to help keep us safe and contain the spread of COVID-19. Together, we need to do everything we can to help protect them.”

Napa Auto Parts, the A.K. Smith Career Center, Blue Chip Casino, the Michiana Humane Society and the LaPorte County Health Department have also donated equipment to the Michigan City hospital.

In addition, Dr. Jeffrey Meister of Munster Distinctive Dentistry donated sterile gowns, masks and shields, and Horseshoe Casino donated N95 masks to Franciscan Health Munster.

“The support of our health care team by the community has been incredible,” said Dean Mazzoni, Franciscan Health Michigan City president and CEO. “We are in the midst of an international pandemic with global shortages of personal protective equipment being reported. These donations are an amazing show of support for our colleagues on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.”

Needed items include medical face masks, disposable gloves, disposable head covers, protective gowns, scrubs, air purifiers, face shields, goggles, shoe covers, disinfectant wipes and sanitizing products.

As the necessity for personal protective equipment continues to grow, Franciscan Health said there are individuals at each location who can coordinate donations.

To donate to Franciscan Health Michigan City, people can contact Sister Petra Nielsen at 219-877-1447 and to donate to Franciscan Health Dyer, Michael Layman can be called at 708-912-2002. Mayra Cabrera can be contacted at 219-757-6289 for donations to Franciscan Health Crown Point and Eric Horst can be contacted at 219-407-6552 for donations to Franciscan Health Hammond.

