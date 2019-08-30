CROWN POINT — Antique shoppers might soon have another location to scour for treasure in Crown Point.
Crown Antique Mall owner Mark Kratkoczki went before the Board of Zoning Appeals recently to request a second antique mall be opened near Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
“We’re full … we’ve had such great response,” Kratkoczki said. “We have a waiting list, it’s just overwhelming.”
Crown Antique Mall opened its doors in July after Kratkoczki saw a need to fill after the historic Old Town Square Antique Mall closed in late May.
The new location, which will be housed at 595 E. 110th St. and share a parking lot and hours with the current location, boasts 10,300 square feet. The additional space will allow for about 80 or 90 more vendors, Kratkoczki said.
The BZA gave the second location a favorable recommendation with a 3-1 vote. The recommendation carries a six-month probationary period.
“They have worked pretty well with the existing one that we approved previously, so we had no reason to believe they would falter,” BZA Chairman Dan Rohaley said. “It looks like a successful business; it looks like everything is in order.
“I was teasing him. I said, ‘It looks like you’re going to be the Antique Mall Mecca of the Midwest.’”
The board’s recommendation now heads to City Council for review and final approval. The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If approved by City Council, the second location has a hopeful opening date of Oct. 19, Kratkoczki said.