Cafe Fresco owner honored with Circle of Corydon award

Kindness rewards hailed

Beck spoke of Zolfo's work, including helping a homeless Crown Point man by buying him a bike; donating Cafe Fresco's tips from its Community Love jar back to the community; and handing out free coffee to those who complete acts of kindness Zolfo encourages on coffee sleeves.

Beck added the award was given to Zolfo based on her actions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn't include the initiatives she has started in recent months.

Zolfo later told The Times it felt strange to receive recognition because giving back has always been a part of her life.

"My parents had always done stuff like this, so it's always felt weird to have any kind of award or recognition for it," Zolfo said.

She later added: "It's cool when I'm able to play a small part in someone's life, or to help them in a small way because you never know what the ripple effect is going to be, and you never know what kind of impact you're going to have on someone."

When it comes to the the future of Cafe Fresco and Community Love, Zolfo said she wants to continue to help the community.