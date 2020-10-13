Cafe Fresco owner honored with Circle of Corydon award

CROWN POINT — For the past seven years, Breanne Zolfo has been serving up coffee with a splash of kindness and inspiration at Cafe Fresco.
On Tuesday, the cafe owner was recognized with the Circle of Corydon award for her dedication to the Crown Point community.
Established in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Circle of Corydon award "honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service, qualities exemplified by the state's greatest citizens," according to a news release.
Crown Point Chamber of Commerce President Alan Myszkowski and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, presented Zolfo with the award in front of friends and family Tuesday afternoon at the historic Lake County Courthouse.
"I've got the chance to know Bree for about three years now. If anybody knows her, she's one of the most remarkable people you'll ever meet," Myszkowski said. "There's a lot of people who say they're going to do things, but she is someone of action — (a) community pillar."
Beck said she first heard of Zolfo when CBS News aired a story about her in January 2019.
"There are few things more honorable than dedicating your life to the service of others," Beck said in a news release. "Breanne's kindness and ingenuity transformed her successful business into a real change-maker here in Crown Point. The work of Cafe Fresco and the kindness campaign is truly the embodiment of the Circle of Corydon award."
Kindness rewards hailed
Beck spoke of Zolfo's work, including helping a homeless Crown Point man by buying him a bike; donating Cafe Fresco's tips from its Community Love jar back to the community; and handing out free coffee to those who complete acts of kindness Zolfo encourages on coffee sleeves.
Beck added the award was given to Zolfo based on her actions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn't include the initiatives she has started in recent months.
Zolfo later told The Times it felt strange to receive recognition because giving back has always been a part of her life.
"My parents had always done stuff like this, so it's always felt weird to have any kind of award or recognition for it," Zolfo said.
She later added: "It's cool when I'm able to play a small part in someone's life, or to help them in a small way because you never know what the ripple effect is going to be, and you never know what kind of impact you're going to have on someone."
When it comes to the the future of Cafe Fresco and Community Love, Zolfo said she wants to continue to help the community.
"I just want to be made aware of all the opportunities there are to help people because sometimes we're not aware of all the ways that people need help or all the things that people need," Zolfo said.
Zolfo's parents, Mike and Mickey Zolfo, said they were proud of their daughter.
"How proud we are of everything that she's done, and I always say, more importantly, who she is and what she's done. ... To have other people recognize it is awesome," Mike Zolfo said. "It's something we've known forever. When she was in seventh or eighth grade because of her disposition — she hasn't changed — but I called her the Mother Teresa of Crown Point."
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
