Cafe Fresco owner honored with Circle of Corydon award
CROWN POINT — For the past seven years, Breanne Zolfo has been serving up coffee with a splash of kindness and inspiration at Cafe Fresco. 

On Tuesday, the cafe owner was recognized with the Circle of Corydon award for her dedication to the Crown Point community.

Established in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Circle of Corydon award "honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service, qualities exemplified by the state's greatest citizens," according to a news release. 

Crown Point Chamber of Commerce President Alan Myszkowski and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, presented Zolfo with the award in front of friends and family Tuesday afternoon at the historic Lake County Courthouse. 

"I've got the chance to know Bree for about three years now. If anybody knows her, she's one of the most remarkable people you'll ever meet," Myszkowski said. "There's a lot of people who say they're going to do things, but she is someone of action — (a) community pillar."

Beck said she first heard of Zolfo when CBS News aired a story about her in January 2019. 

"There are few things more honorable than dedicating your life to the service of others," Beck said in a news release. "Breanne's kindness and ingenuity transformed her successful business into a real change-maker here in Crown Point. The work of Cafe Fresco and the kindness campaign is truly the embodiment of the Circle of Corydon award."

Kindness rewards hailed

Beck spoke of Zolfo's work, including helping a homeless Crown Point man by buying him a bike; donating Cafe Fresco's tips from its Community Love jar back to the community; and handing out free coffee to those who complete acts of kindness Zolfo encourages on coffee sleeves. 

Beck added the award was given to Zolfo based on her actions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn't include the initiatives she has started in recent months. 

Zolfo later told The Times it felt strange to receive recognition because giving back has always been a part of her life. 

"My parents had always done stuff like this, so it's always felt weird to have any kind of award or recognition for it," Zolfo said. 

She later added: "It's cool when I'm able to play a small part in someone's life, or to help them in a small way because you never know what the ripple effect is going to be, and you never know what kind of impact you're going to have on someone." 

When it comes to the the future of Cafe Fresco and Community Love, Zolfo said she wants to continue to help the community. 

"I just want to be made aware of all the opportunities there are to help people because sometimes we're not aware of all the ways that people need help or all the things that people need," Zolfo said. 

Zolfo's parents, Mike and Mickey Zolfo, said they were proud of their daughter.

"How proud we are of everything that she's done, and I always say, more importantly, who she is and what she's done. ... To have other people recognize it is awesome," Mike Zolfo said. "It's something we've known forever. When she was in seventh or eighth grade because of her disposition — she hasn't changed — but I called her the Mother Teresa of Crown Point."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

